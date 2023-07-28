Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF remained flat at $29.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

