Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Winpak Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WIPKF remained flat at $29.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. Winpak has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $35.85.
Winpak Company Profile
