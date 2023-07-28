Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded down $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $207.37. 482,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

