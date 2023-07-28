William Blair Weighs in on Portillo’s Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million.
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Portillo’s by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.
