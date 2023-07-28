William Betz Sells 3,514 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $223.31. 1,965,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,277. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.