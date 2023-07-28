William Betz Sells 3,514 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $223.31. 1,965,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,277. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.48.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
