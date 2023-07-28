WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,054. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.