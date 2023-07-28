WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WYY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 3,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,054. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

