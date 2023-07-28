Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCP. Desjardins cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.35.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

WCP traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.53. 975,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.21. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2758621 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

