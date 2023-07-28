Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,473.00

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,473 ($44.53) and last traded at GBX 3,473 ($44.53), with a volume of 176992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,393 ($43.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WTB. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Whitbread has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($50.04).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.70, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,355.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,164.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

Whitbread Company Profile

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.94), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($224,637.47). 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

