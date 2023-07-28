Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WHR. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,327. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

