Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.