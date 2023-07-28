Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37.
Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weyerhaeuser
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.