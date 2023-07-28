Westpac Banking Corp Sells 340,411 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,411 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,463. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

