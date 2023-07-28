Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $893.53. 2,190,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $835.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

