Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,102 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,504 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

ADBE traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $513.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

