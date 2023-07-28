Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 175,493 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,295. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

