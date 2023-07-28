Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,213 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $413.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,583,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,260. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.56 and a 200 day moving average of $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

