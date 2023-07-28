Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,996 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,339 shares of company stock worth $2,666,528 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $57.01. 7,790,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,188. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

