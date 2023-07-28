Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,673 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after acquiring an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after acquiring an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,730. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

