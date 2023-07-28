Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 200,941 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $72,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,912. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

