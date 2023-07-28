Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 164,900 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WELL traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,819. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 353.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

