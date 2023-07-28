Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.
Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
