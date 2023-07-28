Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 16.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

