West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.65-7.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.65-$7.80 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $10.56 on Friday, hitting $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 491,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day moving average of $334.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

