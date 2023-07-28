West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY23 guidance to $7.65-7.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.65-$7.80 EPS.
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $10.56 on Friday, hitting $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 491,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.40 and a 200-day moving average of $334.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on WST. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.
Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $202,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.
