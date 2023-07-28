West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.63.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 187,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,004. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,320,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

