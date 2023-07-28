West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Given New $106.50 Price Target at CSFB

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by CSFB from $92.50 to $106.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.63.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.40. 214,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,619. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $97.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.
Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
