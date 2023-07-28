West Bancorporation, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
WTBA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. 4,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $346.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $26.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at West Bancorporation
In other West Bancorporation news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
