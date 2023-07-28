Wells Fargo & Company Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $520.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $505.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $560.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.