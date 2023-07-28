Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.04.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

MA stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.