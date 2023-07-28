Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $440.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.
MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.04.
Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %
MA stock opened at $394.56 on Friday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
