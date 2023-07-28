Wells Fargo & Company Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $94.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.32. 415,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.