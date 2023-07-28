Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/26/2023 – NextGen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.
- 6/12/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00.
NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NXGN opened at $16.15 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
