Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2023 – NextGen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 3M.

6/12/2023 – NextGen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $16.15 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 277.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

