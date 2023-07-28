Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

