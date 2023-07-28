WealthSpring Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WealthSpring Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

