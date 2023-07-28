WealthSpring Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.57. 3,943,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

