WealthSpring Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

