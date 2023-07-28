Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,986. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wabash National by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.