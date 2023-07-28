Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.65 EPS.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of Wabash National stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. 876,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.