W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WRB opened at $62.50 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

