VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VSEC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

VSE Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $52.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. VSE has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $672.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $255.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VSE by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

