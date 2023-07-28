VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,227. VPR Brands has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

