Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

V stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $234.31. 2,851,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,591. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $438.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5,513.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

