Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Truist Financial

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.41. 2,810,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

