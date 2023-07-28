Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.22.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.41. 2,810,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

