Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

Shares of V traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.06. 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,496. The company has a market cap of $440.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

