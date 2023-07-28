Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after purchasing an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.

V stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $234.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,124. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a market capitalization of $439.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

