Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Smith Salley & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.20. 1,561,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average is $227.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.22.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

