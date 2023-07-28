Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

VIPS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 43.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 346,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 105,235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 10.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 5.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,360,000 after buying an additional 592,544 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

