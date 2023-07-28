Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $80.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

VICR has been the subject of several other reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. 1,618,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. Vicor has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

