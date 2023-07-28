Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

VEXTF stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. Vext Science has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

