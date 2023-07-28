Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VBTX. Hovde Group downgraded Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.