Verge (XVG) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $75.48 million and $8.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,233.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00310905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00832229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00556125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00063557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00119635 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,542,157 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.