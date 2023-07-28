Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0046

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $76.29 million and $7.84 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00311751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00827907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00557318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00063179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00119651 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,552,825 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,552,857 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.