Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

VEEV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

