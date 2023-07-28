Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $173,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,319. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

